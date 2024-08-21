Summit Global Investments Invests $579,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,747 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in InMode by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

INMD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 787,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,503. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

