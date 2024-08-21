Summit Global Investments Invests $247,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 162,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,505. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

