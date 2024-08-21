Summit Global Investments Invests $156,000 in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 8.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,429.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,038 shares of company stock worth $922,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 118,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.78 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

