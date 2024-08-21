Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after buying an additional 373,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,662,000 after acquiring an additional 506,217 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Frontdoor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 112.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,266. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

