Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.75. 325,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

