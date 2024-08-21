Summit Global Investments Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.46. 9,066,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

