Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

