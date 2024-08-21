Summit Global Investments Has $497,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 34,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

