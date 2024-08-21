Summit Global Investments Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 973,935 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 849,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 503,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 2,096,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.