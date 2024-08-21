Summit Global Investments Has $1.79 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $8.15 on Wednesday, reaching $244.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,205. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

