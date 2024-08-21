Summit Global Investments Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

