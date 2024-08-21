Summit Global Investments Has $1.13 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. OFG Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

