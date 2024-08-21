Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.89. The stock had a trading volume of 652,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,300. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.30 and a 200 day moving average of $352.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

