Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Booking stock traded up $26.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,729.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,912. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,806.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,690.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.