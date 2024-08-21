Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Grid were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $11,446,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 186,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,444. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.35%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

