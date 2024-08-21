Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,369,000 after acquiring an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 305,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

