Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $346.88. The stock had a trading volume of 660,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,796. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $353.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,358,340. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

