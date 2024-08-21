Summit Global Investments Cuts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Herc were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.36. 115,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.