Summit Global Investments Buys 93,440 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,874,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,597,145. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

