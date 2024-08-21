Summit Global Investments Buys 891 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of Orion worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Orion in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $880,765. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 462,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

