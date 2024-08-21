Summit Global Investments Buys 3,953 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 256,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,911. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

