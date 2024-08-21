Summit Global Investments Buys 193,996 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TIM were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TIM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in TIM by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in TIM by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TIM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIMB

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.