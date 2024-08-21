Summit Global Investments Buys 18,405 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,318. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

