Summit Global Investments Buys 10,355 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Everest Group comprises about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Group worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.17.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

