Summit Global Investments Acquires 3,835 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,711. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.