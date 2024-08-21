Summit Global Investments Acquires 28,124 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 0.7% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,798 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,496. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 658,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,253. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

