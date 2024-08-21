Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $80.25. 27,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,173. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

