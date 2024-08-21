Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $26,606.45 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.04353172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

