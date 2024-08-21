STP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, STP has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $83.97 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04246834 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,288,119.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

