StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $510.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $307.45 and a fifty-two week high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

