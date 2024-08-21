StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,063 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

