StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLYC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock valued at $205,659. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

