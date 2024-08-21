StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $136.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $224.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

