Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 38,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the typical volume of 9,121 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 9,381,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

