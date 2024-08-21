Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Coty Trading Up 6.8 %

COTY traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after acquiring an additional 136,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

