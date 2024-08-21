Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Buys $15,380.50 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,380.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,766,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,946.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 4.7 %

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,305. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 125.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

