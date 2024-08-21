Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 4,813,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

