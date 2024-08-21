Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.25 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $90.25 million and $4.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,415.96 or 0.99942319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02268936 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,027,855.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

