Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.22 and last traded at $92.54. Approximately 1,772,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,010,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

