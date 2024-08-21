Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.29. 3,924,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,007,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.81.

Specifically, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

