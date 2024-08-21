SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.04

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2116895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

