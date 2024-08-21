Solayer SOL Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $97.39 million and $784,986.91 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $145.56 or 0.00238187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 808,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 803,911.77540407. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 144.92739026 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $144,866.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

