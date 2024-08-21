Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 490,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,788. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

