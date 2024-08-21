Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,233 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Snowflake worth $39,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.72. 3,372,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,778. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

