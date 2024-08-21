Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,923 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,345,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

