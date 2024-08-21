SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 1.6% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $744.37 million and approximately $375,860.03 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.20 or 0.99850892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63335102 USD and is up 63.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $220,249.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.