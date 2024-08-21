Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR) Decreases By 7.4%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLRGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ KACLR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Kairous Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

