Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR) Decreases By 7.4%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ KACLR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Kairous Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
Kairous Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kairous Acquisition
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.