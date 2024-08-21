Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Declines By 7.1%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 712,292 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $4,895,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,401,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 334,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

