Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $107.37, but opened at $104.50. Shake Shack shares last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 125,530 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 101.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

