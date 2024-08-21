Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period.

SMTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

