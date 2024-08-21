Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech
Institutional Trading of Semtech
Semtech Price Performance
SMTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.